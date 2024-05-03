Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FTS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortis from C$58.50 to C$58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$56.88.

Shares of TSE FTS traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.59. 821,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortis has a one year low of C$49.82 and a one year high of C$62.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.17. The company has a market cap of C$26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. The business had revenue of C$2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.22 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 3.2119367 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

In related news, Director Brian Slocum acquired 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.18 per share, with a total value of C$73,971.65. In other news, Director Margarita Dilley purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.57 per share, with a total value of C$37,027.20. Also, Director Brian Slocum acquired 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.18 per share, with a total value of C$73,971.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,851 shares of company stock worth $111,115. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

