Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$58.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$58.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$56.88.

Get Fortis alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTS

Fortis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:FTS traded up C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.59. 821,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.17. The firm has a market cap of C$26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.17. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$49.82 and a 12-month high of C$62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of C$2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 3.2119367 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margarita Dilley purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.57 per share, with a total value of C$37,027.20. In other Fortis news, Director Margarita Dilley purchased 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.57 per share, with a total value of C$37,027.20. Also, Director Brian Slocum acquired 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.18 per share, with a total value of C$73,971.65. Insiders purchased a total of 2,851 shares of company stock valued at $111,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.