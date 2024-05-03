Gartner (NYSE:IT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Gartner updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.900- EPS.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $428.64. 478,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.76. Gartner has a 12 month low of $295.43 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 618,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

