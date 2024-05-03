Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.60.

GWO stock traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$42.23. 1,202,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,810. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$37.06 and a one year high of C$45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 12.42. The company has a market cap of C$39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.20.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of C$20.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.137561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total value of C$123,062.08. In related news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total value of C$228,590.10. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.44, for a total transaction of C$123,062.08. Insiders have sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,402 in the last three months. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

