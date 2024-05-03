Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Group 1 Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $330.83.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $295.16. 101,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,482. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $310.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 15.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

