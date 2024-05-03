GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,660 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,530 ($19.22) to GBX 1,660 ($20.85) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.73) to GBX 1,820 ($22.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.49) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.67) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.05).

Shares of LON:GSK traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,733.50 ($21.77). The stock had a trading volume of 4,141,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,581. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,739.56 ($21.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,662.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,556.29. The stock has a market cap of £70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,444.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.83), for a total transaction of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,382.19). In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,662 ($20.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,213.08 ($9,060.52). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.83), for a total value of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,382.19). 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

