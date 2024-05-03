Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 30,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HUM traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $320.60. 1,802,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,055. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

