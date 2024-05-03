Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Interface had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Interface updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Interface Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of Interface stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 794,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,721. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Interface has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TILE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Interface from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

