Kinovo (LON:KINO) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 65 ($0.82) target price on the stock.

Kinovo Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Kinovo stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 47.20 ($0.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,022. Kinovo has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 70 ($0.88). The company has a market capitalization of £29.70 million, a PE ratio of 674.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Kinovo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinovo

In related news, insider Sangita Shah acquired 110,565 shares of Kinovo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £45,331.65 ($56,942.16). Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kinovo

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.