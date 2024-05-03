Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAURGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 882,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,864. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

