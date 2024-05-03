Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.06

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 486016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LAUR

Laureate Education Stock Up 5.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,094,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,234,000 after purchasing an additional 108,259 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Laureate Education by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,723,000 after buying an additional 1,599,817 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 7,125,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after acquiring an additional 531,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,965,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,124,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,288,000 after buying an additional 1,045,373 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.