Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Up 9.4%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 3,110,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,124,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LESL shares. Mizuho began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

Leslie’s Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $869.04 million, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter worth $74,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

