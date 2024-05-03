Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $649.44 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,470 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.4% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Meta Platforms worth $649,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,011,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,890,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,003,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,906,009,000 after buying an additional 946,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,143,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,945,799,000 after acquiring an additional 111,735 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,722.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,722.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,257,291 shares of company stock worth $612,916,087. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $442.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,104,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,352,182. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.