Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.25

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Man Wah Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

