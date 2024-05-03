Mechanics Financial Corp Purchases 95 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.90. 645,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,169. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.49 and its 200-day moving average is $150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

