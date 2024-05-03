Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Raised by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 224,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after buying an additional 182,561 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 95,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,063,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,597,000 after buying an additional 83,816 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 153,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,338,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,826. The company has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.37. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.