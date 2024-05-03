Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $18,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.48. The company had a trading volume of 196,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,681. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

