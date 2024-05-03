Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 66,819 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,819 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $22,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,757,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,535. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

