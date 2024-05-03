MetLife (NYSE:MET) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.52. 2,881,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in MetLife by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $4,637,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in MetLife by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $1,397,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

