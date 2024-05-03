National Bankshares Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$159.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

L has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$162.43.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on L

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded down C$0.68 on Thursday, hitting C$153.93. The company had a trading volume of 236,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,227. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$110.52 and a 52 week high of C$155.22. The company has a market cap of C$47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$149.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$133.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.08. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 8.4881297 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.513 dividend. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total value of C$1,500,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.00, for a total transaction of C$1,500,000.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total transaction of C$1,947,558.04. Insiders sold 71,495 shares of company stock worth $10,547,163 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.