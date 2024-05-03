National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Buys 39,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Chevron were worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $160.76. 3,357,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,382,840. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.04 and its 200 day moving average is $151.74. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.