NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $441.12 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.81 or 0.00010856 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.28 billion and $441.12 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00056718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00021266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,188,982,702 coins and its circulating supply is 1,068,363,035 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,188,882,512 with 1,068,114,243 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.28154848 USD and is up 6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $397,268,609.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

