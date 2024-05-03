Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 25,757,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 94,775,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKLA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nikola alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NKLA

Nikola Stock Up 7.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $891.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nikola

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.