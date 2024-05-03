Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.14

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Oxen has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $6,423.90 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,776.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.53 or 0.00746601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00130603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00043043 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.00197042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00103750 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,755,440 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

