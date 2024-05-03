Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PAG traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.44. 203,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.67 and its 200-day moving average is $152.81. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $133.72 and a 12-month high of $180.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $246,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

