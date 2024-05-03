Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $44.67. Approximately 9,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 6,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.
The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
