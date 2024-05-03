Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $44.67. Approximately 9,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 6,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

Principal Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

Principal Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

About Principal Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Value ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after buying an additional 51,041 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,516,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.