Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0051 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Propel Media Price Performance
Shares of PROM stock remained flat at $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. Propel Media has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60.
About Propel Media
