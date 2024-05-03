Rarible (RARI) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Rarible (RARI) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can now be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00005143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $76.92 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000476 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Rarible
Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is rari.foundation.
Rarible Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
