RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Issues Earnings Results

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.16 EPS.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.1 %

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.71. 254,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,015. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.56 and a 200-day moving average of $216.37. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $239.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

