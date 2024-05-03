Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $3,528,260.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $3,528,260.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,682,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

