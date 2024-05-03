Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Issues Earnings Results

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.09, Briefing.com reports. Root had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.88) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Root Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Root stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $56.04. 606,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.72. Root has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Stories

