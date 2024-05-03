ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $684.26 and last traded at $689.91. 331,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,209,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $693.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $754.44 and its 200-day moving average is $711.86. The firm has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $1,684,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $501,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $12,850,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.2% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

