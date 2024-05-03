Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.12% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.95. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SILK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin J. Ballinger acquired 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $198,783.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,540.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,269.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin J. Ballinger bought 11,700 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,783.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,540.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $351,247. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Stories

