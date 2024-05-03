SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Nomura restated a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of SKM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.80. 128,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. SK Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 68,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

