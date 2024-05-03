Smart Money Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Smart Money Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $464.22. 3,902,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,477,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

