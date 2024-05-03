Smith & Nephew’s (SN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.21) price target on the stock.

SN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.45) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,346.20 ($16.91).

Shares of LON:SN traded up GBX 9 ($0.11) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 985.60 ($12.38). 2,907,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,021.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,034.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,106.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 887 ($11.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

