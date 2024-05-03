Smith & Nephew’s (SN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.21) price target on the stock.
SN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.45) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,346.20 ($16.91).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 12,500.00%.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
