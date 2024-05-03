Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.16

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 29150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.
Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.9148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.24.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
