SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,937,064 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 789,971 shares.The stock last traded at $22.36 and had previously closed at $22.20.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,738,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,023.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 148,075 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

