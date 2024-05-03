SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $24,308,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $9,041,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,101.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 110,186 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.32. 1,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

