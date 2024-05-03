StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of Atlantic American stock remained flat at $1.88 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 million, a P/E ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 0.43. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.64%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.06% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

