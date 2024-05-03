Stokes Family Office LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.62. The company had a trading volume of 196,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,860. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

