Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 613 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.18. 213,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,723. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.64. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

