Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,312,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $435,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,362,000 after acquiring an additional 645,473 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $18.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $758.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.69 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $762.03 and its 200 day moving average is $669.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $414.31 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 59.28% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

