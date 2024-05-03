Summit Global Investments Buys 4,245 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KFY. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,250,000 after buying an additional 77,856 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 13.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KFY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.27. 255,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,229. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $69.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

