Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Thryv Price Performance

THRY stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $770.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.92. Thryv has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,279.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

