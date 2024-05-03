Timken (NYSE:TKR) Announces Earnings Results

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Timken updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.300 EPS.

Timken Trading Down 0.1 %

TKR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.10. 168,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Timken has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Timken from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

