TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. TriMas updated its FY24 guidance to $1.95-2.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.150 EPS.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Wednesday.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

