U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 505,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 128,294 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of USB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.42. 5,091,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,569,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

