Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.
Universal Display Trading Up 9.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $14.50 on Friday, reaching $170.82. 736,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.30 and a 200 day moving average of $168.95.
Universal Display Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 37.74%.
Universal Display Company Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
