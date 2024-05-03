Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Universal Display Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $14.50 on Friday, reaching $170.82. 736,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.30 and a 200 day moving average of $168.95.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.