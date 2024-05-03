Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group updated its FY24 guidance to $8.20-8.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.200-8.350 EPS.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unum Group

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.